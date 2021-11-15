MP: 6 Boys Accused Of Rape, Serious Offences Escape From Indore Reform Home

Six boys have run away from a reform home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

Six juveniles, charged with rape and other serious offences, escaped after breaking the window of the Boys Correctional Home in Hira Nagar area on Saturday night, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nihit Upadhyay said.

They hailed from Indore, Barwani, Dewas and Khandwa districts, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

