MP: Action against 13 officials of power company for irregularities

Bhopal, Apr 28 (PTI) A power distribution company in Madhya Pradesh has suspended 12 of its officials and removed one employee from service for alleged negligence and irregularities in the external electrification work of colonies in Vidisha and Raisen divisions recently, an official said on Thursday.

Among those suspended by the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd in the Vidisha division on Wednesday included the then general manager VK Baghel, deputy GMs B S Kushwaha, Rampal Sirsote and ND Swarnkar, manager Shashank Shekhar Pandey, assistant managers Sanjay Pouranik and Khushal Kumar Ahirwar, and linemen Awadh Prasad Dhakad.

In the Raisen division, GM Ankur Seth, the then deputy general managers SK Gupta, GL Singh and Kamalkant Singh were placed under suspension.

Kamalkant Singh is already suspended in some other case also, the official said.

The services of sub-station operator, Raghuvir Singh Rajput, deployed by a service provider, were terminated, the official said.

The power company's managing director, Ganesh Shankar Mishra, warned officials that irregularities and negligence in the quality of work and customer services will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers demanded revocation of the suspension order within 48 hours, or else they will boycott all work of the company in the two divisions and extend their agitation to other parts of the state also. PTI MAS GK GK

