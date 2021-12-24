MP: Chief Municipal Officer In Chitrakoot Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

The chief municipal officer (CMO) of Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh was caught accepting Rs one lakh bribe from a person, whom he had promised to provide a job, an official said.

CMO Krishna Pal Singh had demanded the bribe, promising that he would be appointed in the Nagar Parishad office in class three category on compassionate ground. But he was caught taking the money by the Lokayukta officials.

The complainant the approached the anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta inspector Zia-ul-Haq told reporters.

"Based on his complaint, a trap was laid and a 15-member Lokayukta team caught Singh red-handed while he was taking the money from the complainant at his official residence," the inspector said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)