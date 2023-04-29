MP: Civic Employee Caught Taking Rs 55,000 Bribe In Bhind

A civic employee was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 to change the title of a property in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official said on Saturday.

The special police establishment (SPE) of Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta caught a clerk of the Bhind Municipal Council while accepting the bribe amount at his office on Friday, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh said.

The accused official had initially sought Rs 1 lakh from a man to change the title of his property, but later settled for Rs 55,000, he said.

Further action will be taken against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

