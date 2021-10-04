MP: Civic Official Caught By Lokayukta Cops For Bribery

An accountant with Bhaurasa Nagar Parishad was held in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, a Lokayukta special police establishment official said.

The Ujjain unit of SPE caught Hariram Kachhole while accepting Rs 20,000 after demanding 40 per cent commission for releasing Rs 1 lakh from a Rs 2.22 lakh bill of a person who had supplied water to the civic body from his tubewell, SPE Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan informed.

"He was caught while accepting the final installment of Rs 20,000 of the Rs 40,00 bribe he had demanded. Kachhole has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

