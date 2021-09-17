MP: Civic Official Caught Taking Bribe Of Rs 5,000 From Farmer In Mandsaur

The Lokayukta police on Friday caught a civic official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a farmer in Mandsaur district, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a farmer, a trap was laid and chief municipality officer Shobharam Parmar was caught taking the bribe amount at his home in Nagare village, Ujjain Lokayukta SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.

The complainant Kanhaiya Lal Dhakad had bagged a contract to supply water from a well on his farm to the civic body, which transported the same to areas facing water shortage in the summer, the officila said.

Parmar had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant for clearing his last due of Rs 7,500, he said.

The accused official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

