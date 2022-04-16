MP CM Assures All Help To Khargone Violence Victims; Promises House Repair, Free Treatment

In a key development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about the Khargone violence which occurred on the day of Ram Navami and assured that the government will take strict action against the perpetrators while the victims will be compensated by the incumbent BJP-led state government.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said that 10 houses were burnt or completely vandalised during the Khargone violence and added that the government has taken note of those properties and will re-build it soon. CM Chouhan also stated that the cost of repair and restoring damaged houses will be borne by the state government but will later be recovered from the rioters.

Talking about the partially damaged houses, the CM of MP said, "The number of partially damaged houses is 70. They will also be rectified with the help of the government. Houses that are partially damaged will be repaired and then be made better."

Free treatment for victims of Khargone violence

The Chief Minister of the BJP-led state government in Madhya Pradesh also ensured that the victims of the Khargone violence will be provided all the necessary support so that they can resume their life normally. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that the treatment for the victims of Khargone violence will be free in the state.

घायलों के नि:शुल्क इलाज की पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है। जिनके रोजगार प्रभावित हुए हैं, उनका रोजगार पुन: खड़ा करने में सरकार मदद करेगी। संकट के समय हम अपने किसी भाई-बहन को अकेला नहीं छोड़ेंगे, सरकार उनके साथ खड़ी है। #Khargone — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 16, 2022

A list of businesses that were affected by the unprecedented violence had been sent to the Chief Minister. CM Chouhan informed that 16 people's businesses were affected by the violence and the state government will provide all assistance so that they can resume their businesses. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Whoever he may be, he will not leave any of our own brothers and sisters alone in the time of crisis. The government is with them."

Khargone Violence

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs on Sunday, April 10. Within minutes, the festivities had devolved into a horror scenario. In response to the riots in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of a tribunal to examine the losses and seek reparations from the rioters.

On Sunday, a curfew was imposed over the whole violence-plagued city of Khargone, which was later eased for two hours on Thursday, and only women were permitted to leave the house to acquire necessities. Almost hundred people have been detained as a result of the incident so far.

Image: PTI