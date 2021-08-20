MP CM Says 'won't Tolerate Taliban Mentality' After Pro-Pakistan Slogans Raised In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday categorically stated that the state would adopt a 'no-tolerance policy against Taliban and people who supported them. The MP CM's remarks came while he was responding to a report about people raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Ujjain. Detailing on the incident, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised that the accused were arrested and strict measures had been taken against them.

A case had been registered against 10 people at Khurakuwan police station in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, a religious procession was in process at Geeta Colony, MP on Thursday evening. The procession was further obstructed by police personnel, citing COVID norms.

Vishvas Sarang lashes out at Congress

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP MP Vishvas Sarang called the act of raising pro-Pakistan slogans as shameful and an unfortunate incident. He said, "We have arrested the accused and the miscreants were tagged as anti-nationals. We assure you that this kind of behaviour will not to tolerated." MP Sarang also targeted Congress for supporting these people and taking their side. He said that these kinds of behaviour. MP CM Chouhan in a report by ANI strictly suggested, "We'll not tolerate Taliban mentality".

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in Ujjain

Police on Friday arrested four persons and detained over 10 for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a procession on Thursday evening. A procession was being held in Ujjain which was further intercepted by the police citing COVID violations. This irked the people so much that they started raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Following this, heavy police forces were deployed at the spot however the miscreants managed to escape. Superintendent of police, Satendra Kumar Sukhla speaking on the report said, " We have arrested 4 people and have further detained some of the suspects. Some of them were still absconding."