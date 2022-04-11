MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan Slams Khargone Rioters, Says Damages Will Be Recovered From Them

Violence broke out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of curfew section 144 of CrPC on the entire city. Reacting to the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the clashes were unfortunate and added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Speaking about the violent attacks that took place in the state, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there was 'no place' for violence in the state. “The incident at Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami is unfortunate. There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. These rioters have been identified and they will not be released,” he said.

“Strictest action will be taken against the rioters,” Chouhan added. The MP CM further added that the state will recover the price for damages caused by the rioters themselves. “In Madhya Pradesh, we have passed the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damage Bill. The rioters of Khargone will be punished and the damages will be recovered from them. The state government is setting up a claims tribunal for this,” the CM said.

Khargone clash on Ram Navami | 77 people arrested so far. SP injured after he was shot with a taser, can call it bullet too. 6 more police personnel injured, they are stable. A person not from police has a severe head injury...: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/0KrIfTzHjz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave updates on the attack and said that a total of 77 persons were arrested in link to clashes. “77 people have been arrested so far. SP was left injured after being shot with a taser, which can be called a bullet too. Six more police personnel were injured and they are stable. A civilian has sustained a severe head injury,” Mishra said while speaking to the media.

Section 144 Imposed in Khargone

Following clashes between two sides during a Ram Navami procession, several vehicles across the city were set ablaze, forcing authorities to put a curfew and impose section 144 of CrPC on the entire city. Around 24 people including SP Siddharth Chaudhary and six other policemen were injured in the clashes. Following the incident, the police informed that additional forces have also arrived in the city.

Speaking about the incidents that took place on Sunday, Khargone DIG Tilak Singh said that all individuals have been asked to remain inside their homes. “After the incident of dispute, stone-pelting and arson between two sides in Khargone, Collector Anugrah P has imposed curfew in the entire Khargone city. Instructions have been given to leave the house only in case of a medical emergency,” Singh told ANI. A heavy police force has been deployed across the city and an additional force of about 400 personnel has arrived.

