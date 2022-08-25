MP: Congress Corporator Gets Grand Welcome After Receiving Bail In Attempt To Murder Case

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a Congress corporator, who recently got bail in an attempt to murder case, was given a grand welcome with flower showers, garlands, and a milk bath. The corporator, Raju Bhadoria, got bail on Wednesday after which many of his supporters gathered outside the jail to welcome him.

Apart from floral garlands bestowed upon the Congress leader to give him a grand welcome, a procession was taken out on the road with music and drum beats. Taking things further, his supporters also gave Bhadoria a milk bath in order to honour him.

Pictures and videos of the welcome accorded to him have gone viral on social media. Sharing a few pictures, Congress MLA from Indore, Sanjay Shukla also took to Twitter and said, "Councilor Raju Bhadoria Ji got bail from jail. On this occasion, I met him to welcome him and extend solidarity. Participated in a rally organised in his honour. On this occasion, a crowd of many office-bearers and workers of Congress gathered with me."

पार्षद राजू भदौरिया जी को जेल से जमानत मिल गयी। इस अवसर पर पार्षद राजू भदौरिया जी से मिलकर उनका स्वागत किया और साहस को बढ़ाया। उनके सम्मान में निकली रैली में शामिल हुआ। इस अवसर पर मेरे साथ कई पदाधिकारी और कांग्रेस के जुझारू कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।

जय हिन्द ,

जय कांग्रेस pic.twitter.com/Yj9jyYCBvU — Sanjay Shukla (@SanjayShuklaINC) August 24, 2022

However, the act did not go well with the ruling BJP which slammed Congress for glorifying a person accused of attempting murder. Speaking on the same, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma claimed that “by organising such events and glorifying an accused in a serious case, the Congress is indulging in the criminalisation of politics.”

Raju Bhadoria's case

According to police, Raju Bhadoria was arrested in July this year from Kota in Rajasthan on a charge of attempting to kill rival BJP candidate Chandurao Shinde on July 6 during the Indore civic polls. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder).

However, a local court on Wednesday granted bail to both Bhadoria and his wife who was also arrested in the same case. The Congress has been also speaking in support of Bhadoria and claimed that he was not present at the time of the alleged attack.

(Image: @SanjayShuklaINC/Twitter)