MP Congress demands CBI probe in death of tribal man in jail

Khargone (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the death of a tribal man in judicial custody here in Madhya Pradesh and sought Rs 1 crore compensation for his family.

The party, whose legislative wing has set up its own committee to probe the matter, claimed law and order has collapsed in the BJP-ruled state.

The probe committee, led by former minister Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho, met the kin of the tribal, who died in the district jail after being arrested by cops posted in the Bistan police station of Khargone district and remanded in judicial custody.

The Congress panel members visited the remote Khairkundi village to meet the man's family members and announced the party will give Rs 5 lakh to them.

Talking to reporters, Sadho demanded a CBI probe into the incident, saying the party does not have faith in the state police.

The Congress MLA also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to the family and a government job to a kin of the victim.

After the tribal, identified only as Bisan (35), died in jail, enraged villagers attacked the Bistan police station a few days ago, injuring three policemen.

Bisan was arrested recently by the Bistan police along with 11 others in connection with a dacoity incident in Khairkundi village.

Four policemen and the district jail superintendent were suspended after the death of the tribal.

Sadho also sought the resignation of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra in view of a series of violent incidents in the state, including in Nemawar, Neemuch and Balaghat.

She alleged that cops "killed" Bisan.

Besides Sadho, the other members of the Congress probe committee included MLAs Gyarsilal Rawat, Panchilal Medha, Jhuma Solanki, Kedar Dawar and Ravi Joshi. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

