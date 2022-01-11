MP Cops Seize Poppy Husk Worth Rs 5.60 Lakh From Car

Police have seized 112 kg poppy husk worth Rs 5.60 lakh from a luxury car and arrested its driver in Banmore town of this district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, policemen stopped the luxury car having Delhi registration number on Monday night, inspector Biresh Kushwaha said.

The moment the car stopped, its driver tried to escape, but cops managed to catch him, he said.

A search of the four-wheeler led to the recovery of 10 bags stuffed with poppy husk, weighing 112.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 5.60 lakh, the official said.

The arrested person was identified as Kirat Singh Jat (22), a native of Haryana who had been involved in smuggling of poppy husk and cannabis for the last two years, Kushwaha said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him and further investigation was underway, he added.

