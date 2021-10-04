MP: Couple Held For Trader's Murder

A couple was arrested in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old trader who was shot dead in the Simrol forest area near in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to force the accused woman to enter into a relationship with him, police said on Monday.

The deceased trader was allegedly pressuring the wife of his employee to have illicit relations with him following which the harassed couple hatched a conspiracy and took him to a tourist spot in the Simrol area near here and allegedly killed him on Saturday, according to police.

The body of the trader, identified as Ashok Kumar Verma, was found in the Simrol forest area, about 25 km away from Indore, on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said.

Acting on leads, the police arrested the trader's employee and his wife on the charge of murder, the SP said.

The accused employee told the police that Verma had maintained illicit relations with the former's wife, but she discontinued her relationship after her husband came to know.

The trader had allegedly raped the employee's wife in the Simrol forest area on September 25 and was constantly harassing her, according to police.

The couple on Saturday took Verma to the Simrol forest area on a motorcycle where he was shot dead by the woman's husband, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.

