MP: Dacoit Carrying Rs 40,000 Reward Held In Jhabua

A dacoit carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 has been arrested in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The dacoit, identified as Dhan Singh, was a member of the 'Rapi Gang' that was involved in waylaying vehicles by obstructing roads with stones, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said.

"Acting on a tip-off that a person was roaming in the area with some sharp-edged weapon at Chhapri Chouraha in the district on Wednesday and creating terror, a police team from Kalidevi police station rushed to the spot and nabbed him," he said.

The dacoit identified himself as Dhan Singh, a resident of Macchliya. He was the same person whom the police were looking for since a long time, he added.

According to Gupta, nearly five cases of loot and cases under the Arms Act were registered against him in Jhabua, Meghnagar and Sehore Kotwali police stations and he was carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 on his head.

Investigation into the case is on.

