MP: ED registers case over fake Remdesivir supply racket

Indore (MP), Feb 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the sale of fake Remdesivir doses in Madhya Pradesh.

More than ten persons had been arrested by Indore Police last year for allegedly supplying bogus doses of the antiviral drug which was in high demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the matter had come to light in May 2021, the ED was gathering details of the properties of the persons involved in the racket including suppliers based in Morbi in Gujarat, said an official here.

The gang -- including some drug store owners and hospital officials from Jabalpur and Indore -- sold fake Remdesivir injections containing just salt and glucose for Rs 35,000 to 40,000 apiece.

They had thus cheated the relatives of several COVID-19 patients in Indore, Jabalpur and elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh by advertising through social media, police said. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK KRK

