MP: FIR Against NGO Director For Promoting Particular Religion At Foster Care Home

An FIR was registered against the director of an NGO which runs a foster care home in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly promoting teachings of a particular religion to the teenage inmates, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against the director of Karuna Navjeevan Rehabilitation Centre under sections 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act and sections 41, 42 of the Juvenile Justice Act for promoting teachings of a particular religion to juveniles like preaching the Bible and for other discrepancies, Barela police station incharge Jitendra Yadav told PTI.

A complaint against the NGO was lodged by the Jabalpur district programme officer of the Women and Child Development Department.

The instruction to lodge the FIR had come from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi, he said.

The Commission took cognisance of the findings of its team which recently visited the NGO after receiving complaints, he said.

