MP: Girl Raped By Her Father And Tenant Separately; Duo Held

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, adding they also held his tenant for the same crime which he committed without the knowledge of the girl's father.

The girl became pregnant after the crime, an officer said.

The victim and her grandmother filed a complaint against the duo on Saturday, Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said.

According to the complainant, she was raped by her father when he was drunk while another accused- the tenant- sexually assaulted her multiple times without the knowledge of her father, he said.

He said since the girl is 7-month pregnant, police are investigating whether her family members tried to hide the crime.

The police officer said the girl has stated in her complaint that she was first raped in March this year.

The investigation is on, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)