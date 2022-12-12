MP HC Cancels Caste Certificate Of Ashok Nagar BJP MLA Jajji

The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday cancelled the caste certificate of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji and directed the superintendent of police of Ashok Nagar district to register a case against him on the issue.

The single bench of Justice GS Ahluwalia, which imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Jajji, also directed the court registry to send a copy of the decision to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker for necessary action.

The matter was heard on December 9 and the verdict on the petition, filed by BJP worker Ladduram Kori who contested unsuccessfully against Jajji in the 2018 Assembly polls from Ashok Nagar (Scheduled Caste-reserved) seat, was passed on Monday.

Jajji at the time was in the Congress, on whose ticket he had won from the seat, while Kori had contested on a BJP ticket.

Jajji later shifted to the ruling BJP and won a bypoll from the seat in 2020.

The bench, while quashing the caste certificate of Jajji, said he had failed to prove he belongs to the 'Nat' community, which is listed as a Scheduled Caste.

Therefore, the caste certificate issued by sub-divisional officer, Ashok Nagar that Jajpal Singh Jajji belongs to the Nat caste is hereby quashed and is confiscated with immediate effect, the HC said.

Kori's advocate Sangam Jain said his client had filed the petition alleging Jajji's caste certificate was fake.

This contention was upheld by the HC, which has ordered the Ashok Nagar SP to register an FIR against Jajji and asked that a copy of the order be sent to the Assembly speaker for further action, Jain informed.

Jajji could not be contacted for comments.