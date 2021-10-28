MP HC Issues Notice To Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, Lokayukta In Land Misappropriation Case

In a land misappropriation case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notifications to four people, including Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla and Lokayukta. It is alleged that three people, Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, and Amit Sharma, misappropriated Rs 2000 crore in land by exploiting a piece of government land that was supposed to be for the poor, needy, and labourers (who are given houses under various schemes by the government).

According to Harish Sharma, the lawyer for Ujjain resident Rupesh Sharma, who filed the plea at the High Court, "MLA Sanjay Shukla, Mahesh Sharma and Amit Sharma got the land from the government under a housing scheme for the poor. However, they utilized this piece of land for their personal interest. The rights of the poor were not given."

Rupesh Sharma filed a complaint with the Lokayukta in 2018, however, the Lokayukta did not register the case, according to the lawyer. The petitioner brought the matter to the High Court, which issued notices to the Lokayukta, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Amit Sharma, and Mahesh Sharma and sought their responses.

Madhya Pradesh's Lokayuykt Organization was established in February 1982, following the passing of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayuykt and Up-Lokayukta Act, 1981 (hereinafter called the Act) by the State Legislature. The attempt to establish an independent organisation along the lines of "Ombudsman" began in the mid-1970s when the State Administrative Reforms Commission recommended that the State Vigilance Commission, which was then serving as an instrument to prevent/check corruption, be replaced by an organisation with a statutory base and powers.

Examining the functions and limitations of the State Vigilance Commission, the ARC concluded that in the absence of constitutional or even legislative recognition of its status, the Vigilance Commission could only function as a government department to combat corruption. In response to the ARC's findings and several recommendations from the Government of India, a bill was introduced in the M.P. Legislative Assembly in 1975, and it was delivered to the President for assent after the Assembly's passing. However, due to some rethinking at the Union Government level, the bill was returned to the State Government for review, and it was enacted in April 1981 with some revisions. After receiving Presidential assent in September 1981, the bill so passed became the Act.

