MP Head Constable Raided, Assets Worth Rs 4.39 Cr Uncovered

The premises of a Madhya Pradesh police head constable was raided on Tuesday and properties and documents of assets allegedly valued at Rs 4.39 crore were uncovered, a Lokayukta official said.

The raid was conducted at the residence and farm house of Sachidanand Singh, currently posted in Tilwargat police station here, and property documents and other assets worth over Rs. 4.39 crore were found, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police JP Verma said.

These include a house, agricultural land, farmhouse, jewellery, 14 vehicles, including earth movers, two four wheelers and seven motorcycles, Verma said.

