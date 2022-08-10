MP HM Promises Action After BJYM Leader Thrashes Ex-Armyman; 'no One Allowed To Break Law'

Rewa district Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said that arrests will soon be made in connection with the case in which a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader thrashed a retired Armyman at his hair salon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that no one is allowed to break the law.

Bhasin informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in the case. The police are also searching for the previous criminal record of the accused.

"Soon the accused will be arrested. We got the information that two people are fighting. We investigated the issue and got the CCTV footage. We have filed an FIR. We are going to book the accused. Their previous (criminal) record is also being searched," the SP said.

'No one is allowed to break law': MP HM

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the law will take its course and arrests will be made soon in the case.

"No one is allowed to break the law. I will take the matter to senior police officers of Rewa," Mishra said.

BJYM Leader Assaults Ex-serviceman At His Shop In MP's Rewa; Police Launch Probe

A BJYM youth worker and two others allegedly thrashed an ex-serviceman at his shop in Rewa city. The CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral, shows two men slapping and kicking Dinesh Mishra and ransacking his shop on Monday.

A case has been registered against BJYM's Rituraj Chaturvedi. The party has relieved him from his post and removed him from the primary membership of the party.

In his complaint, the retired Army man claimed that some cops were present at the spot but did not intervene and instead escorted the main accused.

The victim runs a barber shop at his family residence in Rewa and recently recruited two men for work. The complainant stated that Chaturvedi and two others came to his salon and started assaulting him without any provocation. Dinesh Mishra said that he could have retaliated but decided to remain calm.

According to the victim, the police only registered the case after the video of the episode surfaced on social media.

BJP's Rewa district president Ajay Singh said Chaturvedi has been associated with the party as BJYM's Deendayal Mandal president. "We will take action against him as his name has figured in the assault case," he said.