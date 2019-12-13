MP: Amit Soni Remanded For Two Days In Honey Trap Case By Police

Amit Soni, on whom a case is registered in connection with the Madhya Pradesh honey trap case, was on Thursday sent to two-day police remand. Earlier in December, an FIR was registered under the IT Act against the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni, his son Amit and others for their alleged involvement in the case.

Cases filed against newspaper owner

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra had then said, "An FIR has been registered against Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni, manager of 'My Home' and others under Indian Penal Code Section 370. A case also registered against them under the IT Act in connection with the Indore honey trap matter." The SSP also stated that 67 women and girls and seven minor boys were rescued from 'My Home' – a bar run by Jitu Soni.

"They were kept there to entice the customers and were paid only through the tips given by them," she added.

Incriminating evidence

Madhya Pradesh police had found more than 4,000 files from the laptops and the phones of the accused people who were then arrested. These files included many screenshots of chats, audio clips and video recordings of objectionable nature. These materials were allegedly used for blackmailing various bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen from the state. The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

Petition to Indore HC

Earlier in December, the Indore High Court had heard different petitions concerning the honey trap case where more than 4,000 files of objectionable nature were found from accused persons. One of the petitioners Harbhajan Singh had demanded prohibition on media reporting of the case whereas, through a Public Interest Litigation, petitioner Digvijay Singh has sought court orders for CBI inquiry of the case. The HC will announce the verdict after receiving a forensic report from Hyderabad.

(With ANI inputs)

