MP Journalist Murdered After Claiming Threat To Life By Goons; Police Claim Family Dispute

In a shocking development, a journalist named Sunil Tiwari was founded dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari on Thursday, as per sources. According to the police's initial report, the murder has been attributed to a family dispute, but sources report that Tiwari had posted a video on social media, two months ago, naming three individuals who were threatening him. Police have identified seven people involved in the murder.

Sources report that Tiwari, in the video, had claimed that the three persons were linked to powerful people and had reported several investigations on these people and hence had the motive to kill him. Furthermore, Tiwari had claimed in the video, that inspite of his complaints to the Superintendent of Police (SP), no action was taken against the persons mentioned by him. Sources also claim that Tiwari's reports had led to the cancellation of the three persons' arms licences. The police have maintained they will be investigating the reason for the murder, taking in cognizance the video posted by Tiwari.

"I have visited the site and prima facie it looks like it was a family dispute over land which led to this incident," said the police officer. When asked about the two-month-old video posted by Tiwari, she said, "We have a complaint about the land dispute and have taken cognizance of the other party involved in this dispute. Seven people have been identified and will be charged under murder. All facts of the case will be investigated."

This murder comes three days after a Ghaziabad-based journalist - Vikram Joshi, was attacked by group of men and shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The incident which was captured by the street's CCTV, shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime. Previously, Joshi had lodged a complaint against the accused for attempting to molest his niece. The attack happened, days later and nine persons have been arrested.

Joshi, who had suffered injuries to his head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The station-in-charge who had lodged Joshi's complaint and another police officer, has been suspended for negligence on duty. While Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government will take strict action against the accused, Opposition leaders - Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for the poor law & order in the state.

