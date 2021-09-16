MP: Lokayukta Police Raid Properties Of Tribal Cooperative Society Manager

The Lokayukta police on Thursday raided four properties belonging to a manager of a tribal cooperative society in Jhabua and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh and unearthed disproportionate assets worth lakhs, an official said.

The raids were conducted at three premises belonging to Bharat Singh Hada in Jhabua and one in Ratlam, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel said.

Lokayukta officials recovered documents for six houses, three plots, an agricultural land, an ancestral house, Rs 20 lakh cash, 25 tolas of gold jewellery, one kg of silver, two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers, the official said.

The raids were conducted based on a complaint of corruption and amassing of disproportionate assets against Hada, the manager of a tribal cooperative society, he said.

While Hada was not found at any of his residences when the raids took place, further to probe is underway, the official added.

