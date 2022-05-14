MP: Man beheads uncle over black magic suspicion, walks on street with severed head and axe in hands

Sidhi (MP), May 14 (PTI) A man allegedly beheaded his 60-year-old maternal uncle over black magic suspicion and walked around two kilometers with his severed head and axe in hands in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh before being nabbed by the police, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Karimati village located in the jurisdiction of Jamodi police station, around 10 kms from the district headquarters, he said, adding that the 26-year-old accused suspected his uncle to be creating problems for him by performing black magic on him.

Jamodi police station in-charge Sheshmani Mishra said that the accused, Lalbahadur Gaud, went to his maternal uncle Maksudan Singh Gaud's house on Friday and hit him on the neck with an axe following an argument.

"The attack was so intense that his uncle's head got severed from the body," he said.

Mishra said that after the killing, the accused started walking towards to the police station by holding the severed head and the axe in his hands, but the cops arrested him midway after being alerted.

The accused said his uncle was creating problems for him through black magic and that he had asked him many times not to do so. However, his uncle was not ready to relent, the official said quoting the accused.

After he reached his uncle's house on Friday, both of them entered into an argument, following which the accused attacked him in a fit of rage, he said.

Mishra said the accused was arrested for murder and investigation into the case is on. PTI COR ADU NP NP

