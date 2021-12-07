MP: Over 662 Kg Of Ganja Recovered From Truck In Gwalior

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) has seized over 662 kg of ganja (cannabis) from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the CBN intercepted the truck on Gwalior-Agra Road on Monday night, Narcotics Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

While the truck's driver and helper jumped off the vehicle and fled, the CBN team seized 662.5 kg of ganja, he said.

The contraband was packed in 135 packets, which were concealed in a specially designed space behind the driver's cabin, he said, adding that a fake number plate was also found during the search of the truck.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

