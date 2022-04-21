Last Updated:

MP Police In Lucknow To Arrest Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy In Fraud Cases

In a big development, police personnel from Datia Kotwali in Madhya Pradesh reached Lucknow to arrest 8 persons including Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy.

In a big development on Thursday, police personnel from Datia Kotwali in Madhya Pradesh reached Lucknow to arrest 8 persons including Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy. As per sources, a non-bailable warrant was issued by a court after 14 cases of fraud were registered in the Datia Kotwali area. Roy has been accused of forming a chit fund company and carrying out fraud amounting to Rs.2.5 crore.

As per the police, the people deposit money in the company but did not get it back even after the maturity of the deposit. The MP Police is taking the help of the local police personnel to arrest Roy at his residence. In case the latter is not available, they will give notice for the non-bailable warrant. 

 

