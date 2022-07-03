MP Police Launch Probe Into Video Of Pro-Pak Slogans Raised Post Panchayat Poll Results

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday initiated a probe into the viral video where pro-Pakistani slogans were allegedly raised by a group of people after the Panchayat Poll results were declared. A video recently went viral on social media wherein pro-Pakistan slogans were heard during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni. After the matter came to light, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ordered a probe.

In the video, people could be heard raising slogans of 'Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya Pakistan jeet gaya' after the victory of Rayeesa Begum to the post of Chaka gram panchayat sarpanch. On receiving information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video.

City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh, said, "The incident is said to be of village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly."

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded. This was the second time that Begum was elected to the post.

Earlier, a similar incident had been witnessed in Jharkhand where in pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a nomination filing procession for the Panchayat elections in April. Republic TV had accessed the viral video from the incident in which Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir Hussian was seen making his way to the block office gate with a crowd of supporters in Giridih. During the sloganeering in support of Shakir, the crowd begins raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. The Jharkhand Police had registered a case and booked 10 people in the FIR.

(With agency inputs)