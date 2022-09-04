MP: Tribal Man Arrested In Loot Case Dies In Custody; Five Cops Suspended

Mhow, Sep 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old tribal man arrested in a case of loot died in custody, prompting the authorities to suspend five policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town, police said on Sunday.

The deceased man's kin and members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) reached the police station to protest against the incident that took place on Saturday.

Protestors blocked the Agra Bombay national highway here for a while, alleging that the man had died of police excesses, it was stated.

Arjun Singare, a native of Manpur town, was arrested in connection with a loot here on Friday. During interrogation the next day, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to a nearby health centre where he died, an official said.

Following the protest, five personnel, including sub-inspector Kamal Uike, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Dinesh Verma and Nirbhay Singh and two constables, were suspended, Indore rural superintendent of police Bhagwat Singh Virde said.

Singare was allegedly involved in several serious crimes such as loot, dacoity and theft, he said.

A judicial inquiry has been initiated into the incident, he said, adding that the suspended policemen have been attached to the police lines.