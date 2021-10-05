MP: Two Civic Employees Booked For Beating Dog To Death In Dewas District

A case has been registered against two civic employees for allegedly beating a dog to death with sticks in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, an official said on Tuesday.

The offence was registered after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Sunday in Khategaon town, about 110 km from the district headquarters, surfaced on social media, he said.

Following the brutal killing of the dog, the local civic body suspended the two daily-wage employees, said Anil Joshi, chief municipal Officer (CMO) of Khategaon Nagar Parishad.

The duo had visited a colony in their personal capacity, where they allegedly beat the dog to death, he said.

Additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said the police have registered a case against the civic employees under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Animal rights activist Roop Patwardhan, who runs an NGO, said that she reached Khategaon after seeing a video of the attack on Twitter and Instagram, in which two persons were seen catching the dog with a loop, thrashing it brutally with the sticks and killing it.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)