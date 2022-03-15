MP: Two more taken into custody in connection with arrest of JMB operatives

Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Two more persons have been taken into custody in connection with the arrest of four alleged members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier, four persons identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram were arrested from Bhopal, with three of them admitting that they are Bangladeshis.

Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Sabha premises, Mishra said, “Two more persons have been taken into custody. The issue is very serious and a special investigation team has been constituted. All of them have been taken into remand and we have adequate time to probe the matter. We will let you know the outcome very soon.” The minister had earlier informed that Jihadi literature and electronic devices had been seized from the four arrested accused.

According to police sources, the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh as well as another area in the district.

The JMB was banned in India in 2019 after its involvement was found in the Bodh Gaya bomb blast in Bihar. PTI MAS ARU ARU

