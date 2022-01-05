MP: Two Prison Guards Held For Raping Woman During Visit To Meet Jailed Husband In Alirajpur

Two prison guards have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had come to visit her husband in jail in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

While the alleged incident occurred in August 2021, a complaint in this regard was registered last week, following which the duo was arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The accused guards Virendra Yadav and Anil Trivedi were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, earlier this week after a preliminary inquiry, the official said.

A few months ago, the complainant and her husband were both jailed in a case of fake marriages in Barwani, and the husband was later shifted to Alirajpur jail, he said.

According to the complainant, she was released on parole and had come to meet her husband in Alirajpur jail in August, when the two prison guards allegedly took her to their government residence and raped her, the official said.

Later, the woman was also transferred to Alirajpur jail, where she narrated her ordeal to her husband, who told his family members to file a case, he added.

