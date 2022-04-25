MP: Villagers attack cops, take away liquor case accused from police custody

Tikamgarh, Apr 25 (PTI) A group of villagers allegedly attacked a police team and freed from its custody a man accused in an illegal liquor trade case in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Five police personnel were injured in the incident which took place on Sunday night in Mau Kadwaha village, located 55 km from the district headquarters, he said.

When a police team comprising 12 personnel went to arrest Rampal, an accused in a three-year-old case of illegal liquor trade, a group of 20 people, including women, allegedly attacked them with sticks and stones, Kudila police station in-charge Manoj Dwivedi said.

The attackers also took away the accused from the police custody, the official said.

Five police personnel were injured in the attack and window panes of two police vehicles were damaged, he said.

A case was registered against some 20 people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab them, he added. PTI COR ADU GK GK

