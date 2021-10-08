MP: Woman Stripped Naked, Beaten In Dhar District; Three Held

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and beaten by her relatives over a superstitious belief at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Friday.

The police on Friday arrested three out of four accused involved in the alleged incident that took place in Mandvi village on October 5, an official said.

The police action has come after a video of the incident went viral on social media during the day, he said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly blamed the victim for casting an evil eye on some of her relatives and making them ill.

“We have arrested three out of the four accused on the basis of a video that went viral during the day. The accused have been charged with sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and other relevant provisions of the IPC," Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said.

A search is on to apprehend the fourth accused, the official added.

In the video, a scrawny woman can be seen sitting naked on the ground, as a man grabs her by hair and slaps her in the presence of a few others.

