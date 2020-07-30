Suspicious In-laws & Villagers Mete Out Medieval Torture; MP Woman Made To 'carry' Spouse

A video from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, is going viral on social media for all wrong reasons, in which a hard-to-watch bizarre and medieval punishment was meted out to a woman. In the video, it is seen that the woman is forced to carry her husband on her shoulders over suspicion of an alleged extramarital affair.

'No arrests made so far'

Sources said that the victim has reported the matter to the police and a case has been registered against at least 7 people. The woman was also beaten with sticks by her husband, in-laws and a few others. No arrests have been made in the case so far. This is second such incident in the district in the past one month.