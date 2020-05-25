Madhya Pradesh Youth Allegedly Commits Suicide After Parents Refuse To Recharge Internet

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, after his parents denied him internet access, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the young man committed suicide after his parents refused to recharge his mobile's internet pack.

"He was constantly asking his mother to recharge his internet pack; he committed suicide after being denied. Probe on," said S Sharma, Station-In charge, Bagsewaniya, Bhopal.

Further investigation into the case is being carried on.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image for representation)