Delhi Violence:Police PRO Randhawa Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Rumour-mongers

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday quelled the rumours of violence and detained some people for the same. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he also stated that several cases have also been registered of rumour-mongering. He further added that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police of different districts took to Twitter and appealed the citizens to not believe or spread any rumours and unverified information.

Do NOT Believe in Any Rumours and DO NOT SPREAD unverified information.Officers are alert and patrolling on the ground.Situation is normal!@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 1, 2020

RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

Schools vandalised in Delhi violence

On Tuesday, as tensions ran high in the national capital, Arun Modern Senior Secondary School situated in North East Delhi's Brijpuri area was burned down by a mob - fortunately, no students or staff were present at the premises. Similarly, Rajdhani Public School and DPR school in Shiv Vihar met with the same fate, where gates have been damaged, furniture burned, school books and bags burned, windows and doors damaged. CBSE has postponed board exams in the area scheduled till February 29.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

