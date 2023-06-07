Last Updated:

Shooting Inside Lucknow Court LIVE Updates: Mukhtar Ansari Aide Jeeva Killed

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead inside a Lucknow court premises. He was allegedly shot at by shooters posing as lawyers.

Kamal Joshi
Jeeva
17:49 IST, June 7th 2023
'A child & two police officials injured': UP Police

Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said, "One criminal named Sanjeev Jeeva was shot today. Two police sustained injuries. A child was also injured and admitted to a trauma centre."

Lucknow DCP Rahul Raj said that the injured police constables are out of danger and are undergoing treatment.

17:33 IST, June 7th 2023
'Is it a democracy?': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sanjeev Jeeva's killing

Speaks on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the killing Sanjeev Jeeva in Lucknow court, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Is it a democracy? The question is not who is being killed but the question is that one is being killed where security is the highest."

17:21 IST, June 7th 2023
Mukhtar Ansari Aide Jeeva Shot Dead: First picture of shooter accessed

Republic has accessed the first picture of the assailant who killed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva inside a Lucknow court.

17:12 IST, June 7th 2023
'Strict action will be taken against accused': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Reacting to the killing of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I don't know about this murder but whoever has done it strict action will be taken against them."

17:03 IST, June 7th 2023
Scuffle breaks out outside courtroom after gangster Jeeva killed in court

A scuffle breaks out outside the courtroom after gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was killed in court.

16:57 IST, June 7th 2023
Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside Lucknow Court; accused arrested

The accused has been arrested by police. Jeeva was brought to Lucknow court for a hearing where he was shot dead by a miscreant.

16:57 IST, June 7th 2023
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court

