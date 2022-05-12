Mukhtar Naqvi Slams Mufti's 'minorities Targeted' Remark; 'A Criminal Is A Criminal'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lambasted the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti for her "minorities in the country are being targeted" remark and discarded the religious angle in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Delhi, adding further that action taken against the encroachment is not based on the religion of the person.

Speaking to ANI on Mufti's remark, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "It has become a fashion to commit a crime and then paint it with communalism to get away with it. This will happen no more. A criminal is a criminal. Action will be taken against whosoever is committing a crime, be it Congress or Mehbooba Mufti."

Ruling out the communal angle in Delhi's anti-encroachment drive, Naqvi said, "Encroachment being acted upon irrespective of religion. Action is not being taken based on the name of the person committing a crime."

This comes following PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti's remark where she said that Muslims in the country are being targeted and their houses are being bulldozed.

'Minorities being targeted': Mufti

On Wednesday, former J&K CM Mebooba Mufti accused the Centre of targeting minorities amid the anti-encroachment drives and said, "It is very unfortunate that the way minorities are being attacked, especially Muslims being attacked at this point in time, their houses are being bulldozed, and their lives are threatened."

She also accused the judiciary of not taking any action and said, "The Judiciary is not coming forward to take Suo Moto cognizance of such incidents which they should have taken ideally. So whenever this process is completed and I hope justice is done."

Anti-encroachment drives in Delhi

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP, and Bhim Army members, held anti-encroachment protests. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

Whereas, several illegal encroachments were demolished at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka on Wednesday morning. The drive came as a part of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's10-day action plan to remove illegal encroachment from several areas of Delhi. However, citizens were seen protesting at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. The protest was joined by nearly 30 groups and they were seen sitting on a Dharna about a kilometre away from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence near Kashmiri Gate. However, Delhi police officials are maintaining law and order by installing multi-layer barricades at Kashmir Gate.