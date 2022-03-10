Mukul Arya's Mother Moves Delhi HC, Seeks 2nd Post-mortem & Judicial Enquiry Over Death

A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court by the mother of Mukul Arya, India’s representative to Palestine who was recently found dead in his office premises in Ramallah, West Bank. According to a report by ANI, Arya’s mother is now seeking a second post-mortem and judicial enquiry into his son’s untimely demise. The Indian Foreign Service Officer was found dead in his office on Sunday, March 6.

While there were multiple speculations about his death, the Ministry of External Affairs, on Tuesday, said that he died of natural causes. “We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, representative of India in Ramallah He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect,” External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Ramallah, located in West Bank, is the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority. The death left everybody shocked including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishnakar. "Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones," he wrote on Twitter.

Mukul Arya has served at the Ministry in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow. He was raised and educated in Delhi. He studied Economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008.

Although India has observed a neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the relationship between the New Delhi and Jewish administration has bolstered in recent times. Israel and Palestine have been engulfed in decades of conflict and contestation over territory, particularly Jerusalem, which both of them claim as their capital.

