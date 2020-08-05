Mukul Rohatgi Calls Out Mumbai Police, BMC For 'unprofessional' Conduct In Sushant Case

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Bihar government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, lambasted the Mumbai Police and the city's civic body for its "very unprofessional" conduct in the handling of the case, especially the move to 'quarantine' a senior Bihar cop who arrived there to probe a case on Rhea Chakraborty.

"I believe there is a very unsavoury angle to this case," Rohatgi told Republic TV after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation had accepted the Bihar government's request for a probe by the agency into the death of the actor.

"The Mumbai Police and the civic body have acted very unprofessionally. Have you ever heard of an IPS officer going from one state for legitimate and legal work to another state and he is locked up? You call it a 'quarantine' but it is locking up of a senior IPS officer. I have never heard of this," said Mukul Rohatgi.

The former Attorney General observed that if such incidents go on, it will cause serious damage to the federal system.

"If this is to go on, the federal polity of the State, the co-existence of States in the Union, will not function smoothly. It is a ridiculous proposition for the Maharashtra Police to say that they are doing a professional job. It is most unprofessional and equally so is the stand of the BMC," the senior lawyer said.

Earlier, Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey had expressed resentment over the 'quarantine' of SP Vinay Tiwari by Mumbai authorities and had termed it "house arrest".

READ | Counsel For Maharashtra Arguing Like He's Representing Rhea: Rohatgi In SC's Sushant Case

READ | CBI Receives Bihar Govt's Proposal In Sushant Case, Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By ED

What happened in the Supreme Court's Sushant case hearing

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

The Maharashtra government's counsel told the court that the Mumbai police was doing a professional job and that all allegations that are being raised were politically motivated. At this point, Rohatgi said that the FIR had been properly filed, and that the Maharashtra government's counsel was arguing as though he was the counsel for Rhea.

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police.

SG Mehta then asked for the Centre to be made a party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

READ | Ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi To Appear For Bihar Govt Against Rhea's Plea In SC

READ | Sushant Singh Death Case: ED Questions Actor's House Manager Samuel Miranda