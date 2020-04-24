'Win For Journalistic Freedom', Says Mukul Rohatgi As SC Upholds Arnab's Right To Report

Former Attorney General of India and Republic Media Network's lawyer in the Supreme Court on Friday Mukul Rohatgi was LIVE on the primetime Debate with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, after the apex court earlier in the day upheld Arnab's right to report, in a big win for journalistic freedoms.

"This is the victory of the Constitution and freedom of speech. One has the right to report the truth, one has the right to have a political debate and be an outspoken critic and beyond that, a line has to be drawn," said Advocate Mukul Rohatgi. He maintained that lynchings took place at Maharashtra's Palghar and it was not a minority vs majority issue or tensions on that behalf.