Mulakkal Shielded Due To Clout: Justice Saldanha Lists Nun Rape Case & Sister Lucy Facts

Retired Karnataka High Court Judge Michael Francis Saldanha, who is determined to fight the legal battle for Sister Lucy, has claimed that rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been shielded because of his financial power and political connection in the case.

“The reason for having pointed this out is because it adds a new dimension to the case. Sister Lucy pointed out to me that in 2018, a large number of persons, including nuns had raised the issue that despite the investigation indicating criminal charges against Bishop Mulakkal, he was not being arrested nor put on trial. The only demand was that the law of the land is implemented. If someone has been found guilty of indulging in very serious sexual atrocities and the horrifying levels of sexual harassment,” Justice Saldanha explained.

Terming it a grave issue in the country, the former judge cited surveys claiming that nearly 60,000 nuns in Kerala and several others from the entire country have raised their voice about being ‘oppressed and used as sexual slaves’ in their congregations. He said the case has now become an issue of national importance

“When someone is found to have committed very serious sexual offences, the burden of proof and the onus shifts on the accused to establish his innocence. In this investigation, fortunately, when Mulakkal took the matter to the high court, the court came out with a strong judgment – pointing out that all the charges are well justified. In addition to that, the judgement has been confirmed by the SC,” Justice Saldanha said.

He further lashed out at the Franciscan Clarist Congregation for its decision to strip Sister Lucy of the sisterhood for protesting against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Lucy Kalapurackal, a 56-year-old Keralite nun from Syro-Malabar FCC) has been ‘ordered’ by the Congregation Superior General in Kerala to leave the Karakkamala Convent in Wayanad.

Sister Lucy was dismissed from the FCC in May 2019 for being at the forefront of protests against Mulakkal in 2018, which had irked the FCC. Following the dismissal, she approached the Kerala court and also the Vatican Court in Rome, which follows the Catholic Church Canon law.

Setback for sister Lucy

While Sr Lucy’s case is still being heard in the Kerala High Court, the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest canonical tribunal, issued a final verdict this May, rejecting her revision petition on dismissal without hearing her side of the story.

Slamming the move, Justice Saldanha sent a letter to the FCC stating that the Order issued to vacate Sr Lucy from the convent is a matter of national shame. In his letter, Saldanha said the nun’s case is sub-judice and she has the right to appeal.

“Mulakkal has tried every possible avenue from the High Court to the Supreme Court to have that case quashed, which have failed and he has been ordered to stand trial, even then every conceivable trick has been taken to protract that procedure, but the Judiciary of this country will ensure that justice is done,” he said.

The former judge has also urged the FCC to respond to his letter in 10 days or else to face legal consequences.