Multi Location SIA Raids Underway In Four Districts Of J&K In Terror Funding Case

In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) with CRPF jawans and J&K police officials have been carrying out raids at multiple locations in four districts Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, and Sopore of Kashmir valley on Saturday, October 22 in the connection to the terror funding case.

According to sources, over a dozen locations are being raided in the valley by State Intelligence agencies in four districts of the valley. According to top officials of the State Investigation Agencies (SIA), a mega crackdown is underway at 14 locations in four districts of all three ranges North, South, and Central Kashmir.

#BREAKING | Raids linked to terror funding across four districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Shopian, Baramulla and Srinagar being led by the SIA. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/XVTPwREq7t — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2022

SIA raids 14 locations in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir

The agency, which was formed to investigate ‘terror-related cases’ in the Union Territory, raided many places across four districts of North Kashmir, South, and Central Kashmir.

Notably, terror modules and their operatives sitting in Pakistan are pushing funds into Indian Territory. Different methods are being used by the terror groups to push money to the Indian territory using the Hawalas, the bitcoins, and also the sale of narcotics to conduct anti-India activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, agencies have received some crucial leads based on which these raids were planned. There are chances that subsequent raids will also follow owing to the recovery of the documents and the digital devices from the places where raids are underway. It is pertinent to mention that the case is related to the funding of a banned organization that carries out terror and separatist-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir after being funded by terror sympathizers.

It is pertinent to mention that the crackdown on terror and terror sympathizers continues in J&K by investigating agencies post the abrogation of Article 370. Notably, there has been a decline in terror incidents but there are many proxies of Pakistan that are still working in the Kashmir valley.