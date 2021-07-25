Multiple IEDs Recoverd In J&K's Kupwara; Major Terror Threat Averted

The security forces averted a major terror threat J&K's Kupwara district, with the recovery of four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area, police said on Sunday.

The IEDs were recovered from Nadernagh Avoora village of Kupwara by a joint search party of police and army's counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation, police said. The findings include four bundles of wire of approximately 40 metres (10 metres each bundle).

"A bomb disposal squad has been brought in to defuse the IEDs. The search operation is still going on," a police officer said.

The incident comes just two days after the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone carrying IED material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district. Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using an anti-drone strategy.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

5.5-kg IED recovered in Jammu

Last month, the J&K police arrested a terrorist belonging to the Resistance Front, a frontal group of Lashkar-e-Taiba and seized a 5.5-kg-IED from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Nadeem-ul-Haq, a resident of Zainhal-Banihal in Ramban and a major tragedy was averted with his arrest. On July 3, two more suspected terrorists were arrested in connection with the recovery of the powerful IEDs. The police spokesperson said that the apprehended accused had been directed by their handler to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place in Jammu.