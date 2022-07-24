Mumbai: 26-year-old Kabaddi Player Killed In Dharavi; 3 Arrested As Family Stages Protest

A 26-year-old kabaddi player in Mumbai's Dharavi was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stump on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the police. Two accused were arrested after they confessed to their crime during interrogation. The third accused was nabbed later. A case has been registered under IPC Section 302, the Mumbai Police said.

As per police, the victim, identified as Vimalraj Nadar, and the three accused, used to have clashes very often for various reasons. After the incident, the CCTV footage was checked where the crime was committed.

An accused named Mallesh Chitankadi was arrested on Saturday from near his house. On Sunday, two more accused were arrested in the case. In total, three accused have been arrested. Local residents in Dharavi protested outside Dharavi police station, demanding justice for the victim.

Punjab Kabaddi player killed

This comes three months after kabaddi player was shot dead after a clash with a group of men outside Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday (April 5) night. Dharminder Singh, a native of Don Kalan village was the president of the kabaddi club there. He was also active in politics.

Dharminder Singh had left the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections and campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ghanaur. He had canvassed for another kabaddi player named Gurlal Ghanaur.

According to police, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages had engaged in clashes outside the university on Tuesday evening. Dharminder had gone to represent his villagers at a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus when the incident took place. He was shot dead by unidentified persons when the talks were going on, sources said.