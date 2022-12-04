Mumbai: 30-year-old Man Booked For Brandishing Sword Amid Argument

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly brandishing a sword amid an argument in Mumbai's Malwani area on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident happened in Buddha Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, adding the man had been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The accused had some old enmity with a person residing in Buddha Nagar, but when he reached there with a sword, a woman from the assembled crowd slapped him due to which he fell.

He landed there in connection with a quarrel between some persons hailing from Charkop and Buddha Nagar recently, as per police.

"He has not been arrested as yet since he is in hospital with a minor injury. We are checking if he has a previous record," Bansal said.

A video of him brandishing the word went viral on social media.

