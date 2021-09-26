Mumbai: 4 held for murder of 20-year-old man

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Four people were arrested allegedly for murdering a 20-year-old man in Kandivali in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The body of Anwar Babu Sayed was found near Valmiki chawl in Sanjay Nagar area in the early hours of Friday with several stab wounds, including on the neck, an official said.

"We found blood stains near a locked house in the vicinity. Our probe revealed that four people had an old enmity with Sayed. We managed to arrest them soon after," he said. PTI DC BNM BNM BNM

