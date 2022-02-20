Mumbai: 7 Held With MD Worth Rs 25 Lakh, 200 Bottles Of Cough Syrup

Seven persons were held with MD drug worth Rs 25 lakh and 200 bottles of cough syrup in two operations conducted in Ghatkopar and Govandi areas of Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Rohit Jaiswal (23) was nabbed from Ghatkopar with 250 grams of MD drug worth Rs 25 lakh, while Shivaji Nagar police held Atif Sheikh, Gulzar Sheikh, Shahnawaz Khan, Farooq Maniyar, Ashish Jaiswal and Sorab Khan from Govandi with 200 bottles of cough syrup, he said.

A probe has revealed Farooq and Ashish, hailing from Vapi in Gujarat, were supplying cough syrup for illegal sale as an intoxicant, he said, adding that all seven have been charged under NDPS provisions.

