Mumbai: 7-yr-old Names Molester At Good Touch, Bad Touch Session

In an alleged case of child sex abuse, a seven-year-old girl confided about the sexual assault she reportedly faced from her neighbour to a member of an NGO that was carrying out a session at a school in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, to explain the difference between good touch and bad touch.

Opening up about the horrific experience she allegedly faced, the minor said that a neighbour she took tuition from molested her and touched her inappropriately. Following her confession, her parents were informed about the matter, but they said she would refer to him as a brother.

The NGO then lodged a complaint with Ghatkopar police, who forwarded it to the Tilak Nagar police, under whose jurisdiction the area comes. Based on the information, a case was filed at Mumbai's Tilak Nagar police station against 28-year-old Prajwal Shetty. The accused has been booked under sections 354 (assaulting or making the use of criminal force on any woman with the intention to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have taken the accused into custody and recorded the statements of family members of the victim and accused.

Elaborating on the case, a senior police officer of Tilak Nagar police station said, "We took the custody of the accused and also recorded the statements of the family members of the victim. The minor’s family informed us that the victim used to take tuition at the accused residence and referred to him as a brother. The accused in his statement has said that he shared a sibling-like relationship with the victim and pampered her as an elder brother,” adding, “The statements of both the parties are similar. We are yet to come to a conclusion. Investigation is underway.”